1
Menu
Entertainment

Why Highlife hasn’t taken Ghana to the Grammys like Afrobeat – Quarme Zaggy

274938856 5112942778745058 8405548383126423508 N?resize=690%2C460&ssl=1 Quame Zaggy

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Quarme Zaggy born Nana Kwame Ampah has controversially disclosed that Highlife music hasn’t really taken Ghana anywhere yet.

Speaking about the legacy of Highlife music on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, Quarme Zaggy said so far, no Ghanaian has won the Grammys with Highlife because it lacks global recognition.

“I think that to me I would say that Highlife hasn’t really taken Ghana anywhere yet, I think maybe I’m the one who can take Highlife to somewhere for Ghana,” he opined.

He explained, “The reason why I’m saying that is Highlife isn’t really popular out there so looking at the legends you mentioned, no one was able to win the Grammys with Highlife.

He added “So there’s more room for improvement, anybody at all can take Highlife to that stage, so till it gets there I would say Afropop is more popular than Highlife music”.

Reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni recently received his second Grammy nomination with his album Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1, having bagged his first feat in 2015 as he became the first Ghanaian to get a Grammys nomination.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa