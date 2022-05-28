0
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood - Simi

Simi 67.png Nigerian songstress, Simi

Sat, 28 May 2022

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi has finally opened up about her reasons for leaving the movie industry after acting in only one movie.

Simi was recently interviewed by Cool FM and when asked why she acted in only one movie, 'Mokalik' and resigned from the industry, she said, "I’m not as crazy about acting as I am about music, to be honest, but it’s something that it’s exciting to do once in a while.

"People have mentioned it to me so maybe when I’m not busy. I’ll try to do more”.

The movie was shot in 2019 and shined the light on the career of an 11-year-old boy, Jaiye, who spends most of the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop.

Simisola played ‘Simi’, daughter of the owner of a cafeteria.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
