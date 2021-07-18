Why I chose the street life - Black Sherif on the inspiration behind ‘2nd sermon’

Black Sherif

Reigning music sensation Act, Kwaku Frimpong popularly known as ‘Black Sherif’ has opened up about the inspiration behind his much talked about ‘second sermon’ song which still leads the trends on various social media and streaming platforms, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The ‘Konongo solo branded Act with a gangster mentality who many prefer to associate the saying ‘he screams poverty away’ in a conversation on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Drive’ show hosted by Kojo (Koo) Sebor and monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained that, the second sermon song only talks about his personal hardships as a result of his choice for the ‘street life’ as against his mother’s will.



He stated on the ‘Pure Drive’ show that although he comes from a very comfortable home, he has opted to make something for himself before any unforeseen hardship strikes his family hence, his personal ‘screaming’ quest to conquer poverty by any means possible.



“I’m from a very comfortable home, not super-rich but very comfortable but I have chosen the street life. I’m doing this for myself because my biggest fear is a failure. I don’t want anything to happen before I wake up and build my own life.



My mother does not like that I left home and chose street life but I think in all directions, I don’t know what the future holds so I choose my path.



If you listen to the second sermon song and most of the music I write, the inspirations are all from the life happening around me and my personal experiences. I don’t talk much and the boys close to me don’t say much but their life story is real. My boys are wild. They don’t have any hope unless putting themselves out on the street and trying to find the money legally or illegally but personally I’ve not done anything illegal. I’m just saying my boys are wild because that’s the reality on the street.” He stated on Pure FM.



Black Sherif has become a sensation on the Ghanaian music scene after dropping his ‘second sermon’, a follow-up song of his previous ‘first sermon’ track which earned him several trolls as he not being the only ‘poor’ person in Ghana.

His second sermon song has however received massive endorsement from the Music Industry players with Sarkodie reposting the link to his song on both his Facebook and Twitter handle and International Music Producer, Jae5 hinting at recording him anytime soon.



Colleague rapper, Manifested tweeted "It's beautiful watching Black Sherif's passion and dopeness being rewarded with the attention it deserves."
















