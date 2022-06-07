Why I collaborated with Patoranking on 'Chop Life' - King Promise

King Promise

Ghanaian afrobeats singer, Gregory Bortey Newman known in showbiz as King Promise has revealed why he decided to feature Nigerian artiste, Patoranking on his hit song “Chop Life”.

“When I was doing the song, I did it alone but later when I was listening, it just came into my head that this song, if I had Patoranking on it, it’ll be marvellous,” he revealed.



He continued “So I asked Killbeatz and he also agreed with me that it’ll be great so it was a very easy decision to make because Patoranking is one of my very good friends”.



Talking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, King Promise said Patoranking featured him on his last album so it was easy for him to also do a collaboration on “Chop Life”.

He added “Besides, I have also done a song with Patoranking before because his last album he featured me on it, so, being my friend, I called him about doing a collabo with him.



“I told him he’ll be perfect for my song and he accepted that I should send him the song and within a short time, he sent me back the song with his verse on it,” he disclosed.