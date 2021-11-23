Why I contemplated suicide - Fredyma speaks on his sad life

Renowned music producer and entertainment pundit, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma has shared his sad life and circumstances leading to why he contemplated suicide.

According to him, he tried killing himself some years back after losing all his studio equipment in the Goil fuel station inferno.



He told Agyemang Prempeh on the ‘Legends’ show on XYZ TV that it got to a point that the pain was unbearable for him and he was surprised how almost everyone neglected him.



As to why he had a change of mind, Fredyma said he was taking a walk when he heard someone playing Brother Sammy’s song titled “3nkaakyi” and after solemnly listening to the lyrics of the song, he realized that it is not too late for him to bounce back.



“I have asphyxia so when I go to a place and there’s lack of oxygen I pant for breath so I intended going to a place where I will lack oxygen and then through that I may die“, he added.

He ended that depression is real so people should not joke with it but because of his music background, he was fortunate to have been able to overcome it.



Watch the video below:



