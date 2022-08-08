Why I didn't attend Tracey Boakye's wedding - Xandy Kamel

Xandy Kamel discusses why she didn't make it for Tracey Boakye's wedding

Xandy Kamel has disclosed that she couldn't attend Tracey Boakye’s wedding after she called to invite her and also relay the wedding colours to her.

According to the actress, in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, she was to travel on the weekend of Tracey’s wedding but wasn't sure if she would make it.



“Tracey invited me to her wedding, but I didn't go. She sent me her colours and everything, but I was supposed to travel over the weekend, and she wasn’t sure I was going to make it either.



“I told her if I could make it, I would attend the dinner, but then on that Friday, I was looking for a flight but couldn't get one,” she said.



Unfortunately for the socialite, she noted that when she couldn't travel out of the country, she also experienced some complications with regard to booking a flight to Kumasi for the wedding dinner.



“Everywhere was choked, and it was also too late to get a bus because by then everything would have been over,” Xandy revealed.

Tracey Boakye’s wedding took place on July 28, 2022, in a beautiful and very elegant ceremony many Ghanaians tagged ‘stunning'.



Her marriage ceremony was held in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.



