Why I divorced my husband of 25 years – Actress

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has revealed why she quit her 25-year-old marriage.

She said she walked out of her marriage because it was a long-distance union as her estranged husband, Mr. Akinrimisi, was based in the United States.



The thespian disclosed this in a chat with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo.



She said the long-distance didn’t help her marriage, so she settled for divorce.

The mother of two said: “He [my ex-husband] was a good father to his children. But I got to a place where I wanted more. And I would always travel back and forth. But I knew at a point that if I really want this, it came with a sacrifice.



“It wasn’t a sacrifice of marriage, but then he being there [USA] and the distance didn’t help.”



She said it was difficult for her to cope with the situation, so she chose divorce.