5
Menu
Entertainment

Why I divorced my husband of 25 years – Actress

Shaffy Bello9.png Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has revealed why she quit her 25-year-old marriage.

She said she walked out of her marriage because it was a long-distance union as her estranged husband, Mr. Akinrimisi, was based in the United States.

The thespian disclosed this in a chat with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo.

She said the long-distance didn’t help her marriage, so she settled for divorce.

The mother of two said: “He [my ex-husband] was a good father to his children. But I got to a place where I wanted more. And I would always travel back and forth. But I knew at a point that if I really want this, it came with a sacrifice.

“It wasn’t a sacrifice of marriage, but then he being there [USA] and the distance didn’t help.”

She said it was difficult for her to cope with the situation, so she chose divorce.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe