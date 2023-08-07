'Why I do not condemn polygamy' – Pete Edochie speaks

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie

In light of issues regarding Yul Edochie's second marriage, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has explained why he did not officially oppose the act.

The movie star was questioned about his decision not to take a second wife during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.



Pete responded by saying, since his wife had already given birth to five sons, he had no need for a second wife.



The actor said he wouldn't oppose polygamy because people who take second wives do it for a variety of reasons.



He went on to give the example of a man whose wife forbade him from having sex, forcing him to wed a second one.

Pete Edochie stated that because he never saw his father treat his mother poorly, he was raised to respect and love women.



He said: “The people who take second wives know best why they take second wives. I don’t have any need for a second wife. For me, I mean I have a wife who has given me five sons, what am I going to look for a second wife for? No it’s not necessary. I will not condemn polygamy, no, because people have their reasons for what they do, right. I know a man who has one wife and she is a very proud woman and she just keeps denying him sex you know, and so he went out, saw a pretty girl who sells petrol, fell in love with her or confessed love to her and went to her father, paid the bride price. Rented an apartment for her and she was making babies for him and then the wife kept preventing him from getting intimate with her and all that.



“One day, the man just left the house, came back with this woman and 3 sons, ‘This is my second wife o, so you have to cope with it.’ My wife just came in now, she’s a lawyer. I have lived with this woman for the past 53 years. Nobody has ever come in here to say ‘oh please Pete stop beating her, you will kill her’. No, why? I never saw my father beat my mother so I cannot say I learnt from my father how to beat mama, No, I did not. I love women a great deal and I respect them. If I see any young man beating up a woman, oh my God . You know, I just think you don’t qualify to be a man.”