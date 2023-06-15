0
Why I drilled boreholes in Takoradi despite being a 'Voltarian' – Stonebwoy explains

Stonebwoy Locs.png Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy, has revealed why he decided to drill mechanized boreholes in Takoradi despite being a native of the Volta Region.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Stonebwoy, through his charity arm, The Livingstone Foundation (TLF), commissioned a transformative project that brings access to clean water to four communities in need.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye ahead of the commissioning, the award-winning artiste was asked why he decided to do such an initiative in the Western Region though he comes from the Volta Region.

He answered on Property FM in Cape Coast “It’s a good observation but we’re all Ghanaians and we’re all human beings and it’ll interest you to know that last year we refurbished a school in the Volta Region.

He added “It’s good for someone to ask why is my NGO drilling boreholes in Western Region instead of Volta because in Ghana our ethnicity influences a lot of our decisions even at the political level which hasn’t been helpful.

“With such an initiative, it shouldn’t be seen that why didn’t I bring the drilling of the boreholes to the Volta Region because that’s where I come from,” he said as MyNewsGh.com sighted.

