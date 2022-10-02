Why I dumped law for comedy – Mc Lively

Nigerian comedian details why he left his study to pursue comedy

Nigerian comedian, Michael Sani Amanesi, popularly known as Mc Lively, has revealed reasons behind his decision to dump his law degree and pursue comedy.

In an interview, Mc Lively, narrated how he struggled to put down his law degree after five years in law school.



Telling his story, he noted that although he enjoyed the law practice, he didn't find fulfilment.



He added that it was difficult to make people understand his reason for dropping the law profession in pursuit of his comedy career.



Mc Lively also hailed popular rapper, Falz as an inspiration and his mentor. Falz is a known lawyer and activist who chose to pursue his career in music.



His words, “I love law so much, and I excelled at it. But there’s such a struggle between what one does in school, and what obtains in real life. I mean, how do I go to law school and spend such huge amounts of money, and straight out of Law School, I’m being offered N5,000 per month.

“And before I even got that particular one, I had gone to 3 or 4 different chambers”



“Now, imagine what I would have to go through when I want to get an actual job.



It was such a huge problem when I was in law school, telling people that I wanted to be a comedian. People would always ask why I spent 5 years, including law school, just to end up as a comedian.”



The comedian also added, “Most times, when you want to do something, it’s always easier when there’s someone who has done that same thing. And I’m usually like Falz the Bahd Guy also he studied Law too. I just want to say, Thank you, boss; that’s one of my greatest inspirations and mentors.”