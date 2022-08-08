Why I failed to enroll at GIJ - Adina explains

Adina

Ghana’s sensational singer and songwriter, Adina Thembi Ndamse, has opened up on other careers that piqued her interest while growing up besides music.

According to her, she once nurtured the dream of becoming a broadcaster.



In an interview on the August 7 edition of Springboard Your Virtual University with Albert Ocran, Adina as known in the showbiz world, said she took a step toward working on her broadcasting dream by first attempting to enrol at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) – the country’s premier university for media and communication.



The ‘Why’ hitmaker mentioned, however, that the initiative she took did not see the light of day as she was compelled to choose between a talent show she was participating in and a GIJ school interview to gain admission.



“Even though I always thought I was going to be a singer, I really admired broadcasting. My only attempt at that was going for the GIJ auditions. You know before you can go to GIJ you need to go through an examination period and then they interview you. I think what I went for was the exams but that was the time I was doing Stars of the Future and we really didn’t have time.



“...I estimated that by a certain time everything would be over but the people that showed up were so much and the queues. So I had to leave. I tried to ask permission [from those who were ahead of] - ‘is it possible that I have my interview?’. They were like ‘why should we give you the opportunity?’…because I’m doing Stars of the Future. They were like ‘it’s either you are coming to school or you’re not.

“So, I was forced to choose between back at the house for rehearsals and just staying there and forfeiting the show. I had already started and I really love music so I left. So that was my only attempt," Adina narrated.



DS/PEN