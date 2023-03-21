Why I lived without sex for 14 years – Popular gospel singer recounts

Reverend minister cum gospel singer, Mr. Sarpong McAbraham, has recounted how he stayed celibate for 14 years until he found his wife.

The gospel singer, who is widely noted for his teachable songs, said he made some mistakes in the past that compelled him to make such a decision.



Opening up on his reasons, the ‘hye wo akono so’ hitmaker said he became born again after having his first child out of wedlock.



Mr. McAbraham who finally found his soul mate said all through their 26 years of marriage, he had made another decision to stay faithful and loyal to just one woman.



“I had my first child although I had not married at that time. But after I became born again, I stayed without sex for 14 years. 14 years! The holy spirit lived inside of me and I came to the realization that I did all the wrong things. After 26 years of marriage, I had never cheated on my wife," he stated in a discussion with Hello FM in Kumasi.



Reacting to the current trend where pastors have joined the train of men patronizing side chicks, he recalled an encounter.



“The other day, a pastor was telling me that, nowadays all pastors are having side chicks and I told him to personalize it. I told him to leave everybody else from it. He was making such statements in front of my wife,” he stated.

McAbraham is a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian music industry. The veteran is known for his exceptional lyrics aimed at influencing the listener to draw closer to God.



Watch the video below:















EB/BB