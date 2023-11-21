Why I might not survive without a man – Socialite spills

Cindy Okafor is a former Big Brother Naija housemate

Cindy Okafor, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has opened up on the one thing that might get her devastated when her relationship with a romantic partner fails.

Speaking in her latest interview with Saturday Beats, Cindy said she has never felt disheartened by someone’s exit, except for that very circumstance.



While highlighting her strong feeling of independence, she revealed the only reason she might find it difficult to cope with a man’s is when he invests into her immensely.



The reality star noted that the only reason she might struggle after a breakup is when a man purchases a house for her and then latter quits their relationship.

“Perhaps if a man buys a house for me and decides to leave me, I might not be able to do without him.



“There’s no way I will say I can’t cope with a man’s exit from my life.”