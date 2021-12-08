Why I posted my wife on social media for the first time – Samini

Samini

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in showbiz as Samini, has explained why she posted his wife’s pictures for the first time on her birthday.

He revealed on Angel FM’s Mid-Morning show, Y’Adwuma Nie his wife’s birthday was on December 4, but he did not find it necessary to wish her a happy birthday on social media since her wife is on camera shy and didn’t have current pictures.



However, according to him, the wife accused him two days later for pretending to be living a single life.



In order to debunk that mentality, he took to his Instagram page in a post which he hashtagged ‘how it started’ versus ‘howitisgoing’ .



He added that they have been together as a couple for 20 years with 4 children with the first daughter being 18 years.

The sensational artiste explained further that he has only one wife though he has other children outside his marriage.



Samini post on his Instagram page led to comments from other celebrities such as Andydosty, Kwaw Kesse and Dr. Pounds wishing his wife a beautiful birthday.



Some of his followers believed he needed to work on his wife’s confidence so she could take more beautiful pictures for such occasions.



The artiste has released an Ep titled ‘ Burn ‘with songs such as Picture, Papper and many more.