1
Menu
Entertainment

Why I pray to be more patient' — Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks

Momodu Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has spoken about tolerating and being patient towards others.

Recall that Davido unfollowed the mother of one sometime back after which she shaded him.

In a recent post via her Snapchat, Sophia Momodu said she now understands that people go through difficulties in life at a point.

She crowned her statement by affirming that life is indeed tough, hence the need to be more empathetic towards others.

“Everyone’s really fighting their own battles. I pray God helps me to be more patient and empathetic with everyone around me. Life is not easy,”

she wrote.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold