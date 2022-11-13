Why I pray to be more patient' — Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has spoken about tolerating and being patient towards others.

Recall that Davido unfollowed the mother of one sometime back after which she shaded him.



In a recent post via her Snapchat, Sophia Momodu said she now understands that people go through difficulties in life at a point.



She crowned her statement by affirming that life is indeed tough, hence the need to be more empathetic towards others.

“Everyone’s really fighting their own battles. I pray God helps me to be more patient and empathetic with everyone around me. Life is not easy,”



she wrote.