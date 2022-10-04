Why I stopped acting romantic scenes - Mercy Johnson

Nigerian Actress, Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has disclosed why she stopped taking romantic scene roles.

Her first movie ‘The Maid’ which brought her into the spotlight gave her many acting opportunities as she featured in different kinds of movies, including comedy and romantic movies



According to the 38-year-old mother of four, she has stopped taking romantic roles because of her marriage to Prince Odianosen Okojie.



She added that her husband was not happy seeing her act in such scenes, and she had to stop them when they got married.



Mercy met her husband for the first time in 2008 on a flight to France, and they tied the knot on August 27, 2011.

