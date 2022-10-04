Why I take as long as 2 years to finish one song – Daddy Lumba speaks

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has disclosed that he usually invests months, and sometimes years, just to prepare a single tune.

According to the Ghanaian highlife veteran, he always strives to put together lyrics that can resonate in the minds of his fans and cause them to put on their thinking caps.



“My songs take as long as six months or even two years to finish up. I do this because I usually want to put together lyrics that makes sense. I want people to think thoroughly when they listen to my song,” he stated in an interview spotted on his official YouTube channel.



It has been often said that Daddy Lumba’s songs are not easy to understand and one may need a translator to decode its lyrics because of how they are saddled with all sorts of parables, poems, and so on.



And even though he mostly sings in the Akan language, it remains a fact that some Akans do not easily understand the lyrics of his songs.

Watch the interview below:







EB/EA