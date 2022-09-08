0
Why I vanished from the music scene after winning VGMA Reggae Dancehall song - J.Derobie

Thu, 8 Sep 2022

Derrick Oboubie Jr. known by his stage name J.Derobie, a Ghanaian singer and songwriter, has revealed why he has seemingly varnished from the music scene.

According to the ‘Poverty’ hitmaker who won the Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year in the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), he went low-key for a number of reasons.

“I didn’t leave the scene after winning the VGMA Reggae Dancehall Song of the year in 2020 but I was on low key for some time,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

He added: “I was engaged somewhere in doing one or two things that is some further studies and more recordings and others so that’s what kept me behind a bit."

“But now I’m back and I have brought Ato Me So besides there are more things in the pipeline that I’m about to unleash,” he assured his fans on the Kastle Drive Show.

J.Derobie is currently signed on emPawa Africa, a record label owned by Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi and he’s back with another potential afrobeat hit song titled ‘Ato Me So’.

