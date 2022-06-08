3
Why JESUS is trending

Jesus Challenge 9.png The image topped trends on June 7

Wed, 8 Jun 2022

Nigerian singer throws a challenge to Christians worldwide

Thousands of believers join the 'Jesus' challenge

Jesus tops Twitter trends

It was a rare event but Jesus trended from 12 noon on Tuesday, June 7, all the way through midnight and till this morning.

Thousand of Christians worldwide posted and shared a white background image that has 'Jesus' boldly written in red capital letters across their social media platforms.

Many have wondered about the inspiration behind the trend and how so many others have jumped on to retweet and cause the wide spread of the message which is currently serving its purpose of making the Messiah trend across the globe.

Nigerian gospel musician and preacher, Nathaniel Bassey on Tuesday, June 7, took to his Instagram page to first share the said image with instruction to followers to publish it across their platforms all in an effort to spread the word of God.

The organizer of the 'Hallelujah Challenge' a prayer festival which has attracted several Christians to join his online prayer session, is believed to have a huge following reason why he was able to pull this trend off.

The Jesus challenge has topped social media trends in the last twelve hours and has witnessed a host of believers testifying about the goodness of Christ Jesus, even beyond Twitter and Facebook, to WhatsApp statuses.

The singer's original post sighted by GhanaWeb read: " Can we make this our profile picture at 12 noon on all your social media handles? (WAT) in a few minutes Time. And also share as a post on your timeline and as your story. And for the rest of the day ??? And also declare that name into the atmosphere ! JESUS! Let the world ask what is going on. And we’ll tell them - JESUS IS GOING ON! Can we do this? Tag others!"

Here are a few of the snipes and tweets

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow)











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
