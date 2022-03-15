Why Jamaican artistes hate African artistes - Blakk Rasta discloses

Blakk Rasta opens up on struggles associated with Ghanaian reggae music

Jamaican artistes want full rights to reggae music, Blakk Rasta asserts



Blakk Rasta discloses what Bob Marley’s son said about African-Jamaican music



Ghanaian reggae artiste cum presenter, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has shared certain vital pieces of information shared by some Jamaican artistes.



According to him, the Jamaicans described some Ghanaian acts as copycats.



According to the ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker on Angel FM, Jamaican artistes such as Luciano, Sizzla, Chronixx, among others have lamented how promoters are opting for their Ghanaian imitators.



“Lucciano has said he has a copycat in Ghana, Sizzla also has a copycat in Ghana, Chronixx and co also have a copycat in Ghana. Because of that, promoters don’t go for the original artistes, they go for copycats because they are cheap,” he disclosed.

Blakk Rasta however, disclosed the major reason some Jamaican artistes despise some African artistes.



According to him, it is due to the assertion that have taken away their means of earning a livelihood by imitating them.



“I have seen why some Jamaican artistes hate some African artistes all because they sing reggae. They see African artistes as infiltrators of reggae music. They have punched the food out of their mouths all because they sing reggae,” he said.



He added what the son of famous Reggae legend, Bob Marley, also said about the issue some time ago.



“Even Steve Marley, Bob Marley’s son said no people have the right to benefit from the fruit of reggae but Jamaicans. Musical xenophobia. 90% of reggae is about Africa,” he added.



