Why Joe Mettle wanted to pull out of VGMA

Joe Mettle with plaques he won

Joe Mettle unperturbed about backlash, remains focused on the gospel

Musician says he almost withdrew from award scheme for others to shine



Having won some trophies at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) including Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle once thought of withdrawing from the scheme to make way for others to become winners as well, the gospel musician has said.



Making a submission on Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360, the award-winning musician said: “To be honest, a time came when I decided to withdraw a bit from the scheme. The decision was to encourage others to also have the feel of winning the award so that it will make enjoyable and serve as a fair playing ground.”



Aside from winning the coveted Artiste of the Year award, Joe Mettle has won the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year categories before and his victory divided opinions. While some said it was a well-deserved victory, others argued that some nominees performed better than him during the year under review and hence did not deserve to win.

His Artiste of the Year nomination at the 23rd edition was equally criticized by some individuals including Reggae/Dancehall giant Ras Kuuku who contended that Joe Mettle had not shown his true mettle during the year under review.



“All the artistes in the Artiste of the Year category did well last year, but Joe Mettle. All the music bloggers and fans want to know what he actually did for him to be there,” Ras Kuuku said while opting for Fameye as a befitting nominee for the category.



For Joe Mettle, he is unmoved by the criticisms and backlash associated with the scheme because everyone has the right to utter their views.



“Post-award commentaries, bashing does not worry me at all. Everyone has an opinion and you cannot take it away from them. There are a lot of issues that go into one winning an award but when you try to explain to people, they are interested, except for the fact that they think you don’t deserve it,” 3news.com quoted him to have said.



“To be given an Artiste of the Year or any other category, the organizers take into consideration, the work you have done shows you have performed and a whole lot but people are not aware,” Joe Mettle added.

