Why John Dumelo is unhappy about Hearts of Oak’s decision to sack coach Boadu

John Dumelo

Actor, John Dumelo has suggested that it was erroneous for Accra Hearts of Oak to have fired Samuel Boadu as the club’s coach considering what the 36-year-old achieved for the team.

Samuel Boadu was dismissed by Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, following a string of underwhelming displays in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



In a statement announcing his dismissal, the club expressed its profound gratitude to Samuel Boadu and wished him well.



“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories-which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”



The club also stated that new coaches have been appointed to take charge of the club in the interim while they focus on appointing a permanent coach.

“In the interim, the coach of the U20-Samuel Nil Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.”



But John Dumelo, a staunch supporter of Hearts is of the view that the club got it wrong.



“5 trophies in less than 2 years and he’s sacked? I’m a pure @HeartsOfOakGH fan but this is not the best,” Dumelo’s tweet, Wednesday, read.



