Why Justin Bieber cancelled Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber Rhs.png Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has announced to his over 240 million followers his decision to cancel his Justice World Tour.

In an Instagram post, the multiple award-winning singer explained that his decision to cancel the tour was informed by his current ill health. The Justice World Tour was meant to help the singer promote his fifth and sixth studio albums.

The 28-year-old singer revealed he has been diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, a condition that has left half of his face paralyzed, making it impossible for him to continue with his tour.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face... So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he explained in the video.

Justin Bieber expressed his sincere apologies to his fans and called on fans who would be inconvenienced by his decision to exercise patience while he takes time off to focus on his health.

"Physically, obviously, I am not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down," he said. "I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred per cent so that I can do what I was born to do," he said.

The Mayo Clinic in the US explains Ramsey Hunt Syndrome as a very painful shingles rash that can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear. Although the condition in most cases is temporary, it can become permanent.

Watch the full video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

