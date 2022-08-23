1
Why KKD wore funeral cloth to Captain Smart's show

KKD KWASI KYEI DARKWA 76.png Ace broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa better known as KKD got a section of Ghanaians concerned when he turned up for an interview on Onua TV with Captain Smart clad in black mourning cloth.

KKD during his interview spoke extensively about the rots in the country and suggested ways the government could improve living standards and save citizens from economic hardship.

Eleven minutes into the conversation, he announced that his beloved carpenter, Richard Amega, who recently passed away was the reason he was in mourning cloth.

He noted that his family had ties with the deceased.

KKD paid tribute to his late carpenter who doubled as his good friend adding that he gives respect to all persons regardless of their status in society.

"Let me explain why I am wearing black cloth, I am not wearing it because of Ghana. The country has rich clothes, it is not in tatters.

"I am in mourning cloth because my carpenter has passed away. My carpenter has died. He was a respectable man, Richard Amega. He was based in Tema Community 8. His father was my father's carpenter.

"I was at his late father's burial. I don't discriminate, I am in mourning cloth because my carpenter passed away. If you doubt me, go ask my father, former president John Agyekum Kufuor, I don't discriminate," said KKD in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
