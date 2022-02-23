Why Kenyans called Celestine Donkor a ‘crazy woman’

Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor surprised her song is doing well in Kenya

Celestine claims she hit two million views in Kenya



Celestine Donkor to organise a show in Kenya?



Award-winning gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor, has revealed that she has been named ‘the crazy woman’ after one of her performances in Kenya.



According to the gospel artiste in an interview on Hitz FM, she performed her song ‘Turning Around’ which spread like wildfire and hit a million views in two days.



“I have been to Kenya two times or three for one big concert 'The Praise Atmosphere' and one of my performances was like wildfire. It had a million views in two days in Kenya. They have actually named me the crazy woman,” she disclosed.

Celestine, however, also made it known that her current music album is doing well in Kenya on various streaming platforms.



“Kenya is actually leading in terms of streaming and viewing of my current EP and so, if I know this then it means that if I want to host an event in Kenya it's a smart idea,” she said.



Meanwhile, she has expressed shock at why Kenya is leading Ghana on various streaming platforms with regards to her streaming her new song, adding that there is a possibility that she could have a show in the country.



“My current EP I don't know what's happening but it's doing so well in Kenya ahead of Ghana,” she said on Hitz FM.