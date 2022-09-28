0
Why KiDi is trending on Twitter

KiDi Grammys Ghanaian singer, KiDi

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi has been haunted down by some wild tweets he shared in the past.

The series of posts which dates as far back as 2012 were believed to have been dug out by some ‘Twitter Agenda boys’ on Wednesday September 28, 2022.

Netizens are yet to recover from the shock after chancing upon tons of disparaging comments the artiste shared at a time he wasn’t in the limelight.

In some of the tweets captured, the 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, did not only make fun of high profile personalities but also cyber bullied several people.

He fearlessly and ruthlessly shared opinions on issues spanning from politics, social life and many others.

Former President Mahama and his late vice, Amissah Arthur, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the late president Evans Atta-Mills and other politicians had their fair share of trolls.

On the entertainment front, Sarkodie wasn’t left out.

He among other things established in the past that the rapper’s dream of winning a Grammy will never be realized.

Also, tweets in which KiDi was fantasizing and narrating his childhood escapades with popular TV presenter, Anita Akufo, whom he referred to as his ‘Primary school girlfriend’ were also chanced upon.

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan also had his fair share.

He labeled the footballer a ‘lazy bitch’ in one of the tweets dated February 2, 2013.

Read the posts below:

































