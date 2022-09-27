Why King Promise didn’t join Sarkodie on the Global Citizen Festival stage

King Promise tours United States

King Promise was not on stage when Sarkodie performed their song, ‘Can’t Let You Go’ at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival.

In some posts shared by the artiste on Twitter, it was captured that he wasn’t in the country at the time of the event.



The post also captured how grateful he was to have performed in New York with a massive crowd that had turned up for an event he organized while on tour in different States to promote his new album.



“NEW YORK forever in my heart!!! Thanks for the love. DC you’re next #5StarWorldTour #5StarAlbum,” he shared on September 26, 2022.



The post although not categorically stated explains his absence at the Black Star Square when Sarkodie on September 24, 2022, delivered a stellar performance that charged his fans at the Global Citizen Festival.



The show witnessed tens of thousands of people in attendance.



With two stages in New York City's Central Park and the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, fans who attended the events said they had not seen anything like it before.

Artistes who were billed to perform aside from Usher and SZA were Stormzy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, and Stonebwoy among others.





