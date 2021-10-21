Why Kwabena Kwabena has stopped using phone

Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena discloses he doesn't use mobile phone

• Kwabena Kwabena says mobile phone disturbs his peace of mind



• Kwabena Kwabena set to release 7th album



Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena says he no longer uses a mobile phone.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the musician said his resolve to quit the use of mobile phones emanates from the quest to have peace of mind. Although the gadget facilitates communication, its effects appear to disrupt him, hence the decision.



“I don’t use a phone anymore; I need a clear head and I need a break from all the plenty ‘wahala’ (sic) around. So, anyone who wants to contact me does so through my manager, Nana Poku Ashes”, he said.

Kwabena Kwabena is not the only showbiz personality to not use a mobile phone. In 2018, playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte disclosed that he does not use a mobile phone.



According to Uncle Ebo Whyte, he has not gotten to the level of using mobile phone because the gadget is meant for the elderly although he was 64 years old at the time.



“Mobile phones can really disturb, I have a fixed telephone line at home, in the office but I have a particular time I answer calls on my fixed telephone lines and I think mobile phone is for the elderly”, the Roverman Production boss was quoted by 3news.com to have said on Onua FM.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena has dispelled suggestions that his relevance has dipped. He indicated that the suggestion he is no longer relevant is erroneous.



“I have always been relevant since I came into the industry, churning out hit after hit, if this is not relevant, tell me what is it?” Kwabena Kwabena said while adding that he is about to release his sixth studio album titled ‘Fa Me Saa’.

“It’s been a while since I gave my fans a full album, I have taken my time to put together this piece, the album is for music lovers. If you know what a Kwabena Kwabena album entails, I will say this is my best album recorded yet. This is my best work ever.



“You simply have to listen to the album; I keep saying that it is my best album ever and I mean it. I don’t know what the theme of my seventh album will be but I insist that Fa Me Saa is my best album yet”, Kwabena Kwabena asseverated.



