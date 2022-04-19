Why Kweku Flick will never cut his dreadlocks

Kweku Flick

Kweku Flick makes waves with 'Ewiase'

Musician vows to not shave his dreadlocks



Kweku Flick discloses why he keeps dreadlocks



Musician, Kweku Flick has said he will never cut his hair again.



In an interview with GhanaWeekend, the musician attributed his decision to the story of Sampson as told by the Bible.



He mentioned that Sampson lost his power when he cut his dreadlocks, hence he will not touch his dreadlocks no matter what.

“I didn’t plan to have dreadlocks, it just happened. I don’t comb my hair,” he said.



Asked why he shaves the sides of his head and leaves the part that has the dreadlocks, Kweku Flick answered “What happened to Sampson when his dreadlocks were shaved? I’ll never cut it. Your hair is your glory.”



After cementing his name in the music industry with “Money”, “Happy Day”, and “No Sleeping”, the youngster is out with ‘Ewiase’, a song that has been endorsed by Rex Omar and other highlife veterans.



‘Ewiase’ is a fusion of highlife and drill.



