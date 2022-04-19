2
Menu
Entertainment

Why Kweku Flick will never cut his dreadlocks

Kweku Flick 1.png Kweku Flick

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kweku Flick makes waves with 'Ewiase'

Musician vows to not shave his dreadlocks

Kweku Flick discloses why he keeps dreadlocks

Musician, Kweku Flick has said he will never cut his hair again.

In an interview with GhanaWeekend, the musician attributed his decision to the story of Sampson as told by the Bible.

He mentioned that Sampson lost his power when he cut his dreadlocks, hence he will not touch his dreadlocks no matter what.

“I didn’t plan to have dreadlocks, it just happened. I don’t comb my hair,” he said.

Asked why he shaves the sides of his head and leaves the part that has the dreadlocks, Kweku Flick answered “What happened to Sampson when his dreadlocks were shaved? I’ll never cut it. Your hair is your glory.”

After cementing his name in the music industry with “Money”, “Happy Day”, and “No Sleeping”, the youngster is out with ‘Ewiase’, a song that has been endorsed by Rex Omar and other highlife veterans.

‘Ewiase’ is a fusion of highlife and drill.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children