Why Lydia Forson is apologising on Twitter

LYDIA FORSON YELLOW.png Lydia Forson

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Accra flooded

Celebrities fight government over floods

Lydia Forson attacked for commenting on floods

With sarcasm punctuating her Tweets, Friday, Lydia Forson has been apologising to persons who are irked by her attacks on the government for failing to curb the perennial floods and other challenges confronting the ordinary Ghanaians despite the numerous promises made to the electorate.

The actress, known for her sharp criticisms, recently slammed the government following the heavy downpour that left many homes in the nation’s capital in ruins.

In her view, the president’s statement that attitudinal change is the utmost solution to flooding is farfetched. President Akufo-Addo during an official visit to Canada said “there are still people at home, when the rains come, think the easiest way to deal with dirt in their houses is to throw it out into the gutters. Those things have to come to a stop because if we don’t, no matter the investments that we make, at the end of the day, we’ll be back to square one and I’m not prepared to spend your money in that way again.”

His remarks were met with dissatisfaction as Lydia Forson posited that citizens are not to blame for the circumstance.

“As usual, blaming citizens for not doing your jobs! For years, in my area, we had to pile rubbish for several weeks and hope those little trucks will show up. You can only BOLDLY punish people when you’ve provided them with places to dump rubbish,” her directed response to the president’s statement read.

“It’s only privileged people who don’t have to shit in KVIP that think if there’s a water closet people won’t use. Fix the system and you can punish people for dumping refuse in gutters. But don’t talk to us like we’re some animals with no sense,” she further said in a different tweet.

In another tweet directed at the president, Lydia Forson argued that if the crux of the issue is attitudinal change, it “starts from the top. If we want the people’s attitude to change, we need to see it from the top and it will trickle down. You cannot chastise/punish people at the bottom for doing the very things those at the top get away with.”



Some tweeps took offence and launched scathing attacks on the actress questioning why the Ghanaian will not make an effort towards attitudinal change. Regardless, she refused to change her stance on the issue.

“Yes, this is inexcusable; but it’s equally inexcusable that people don’t have places to dumb their rubbish. Why do we want to act that it’s not important??? Ok. We are the problem, start lashing us and fix the country,” her response to one of the attackers read.

As she kept making submissions, she sarcastically apologised.

“I’m sorry I ever believed that people building in places they shouldn’t was because those with the authority to do so didn’t stop them. Sorry, I thought they had that much power.”

“I’m sorry I thought it was our elected officials’ duty to provide proper drainage systems, waste disposal etc and punish offenders who didn’t use these provided avenues. I’m sorry, I didn’t know my attitude could conjure bins. Forgive me.”











