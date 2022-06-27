Why MOG Music sought help from juju men despite being a gospel singer

MOG Music discloses he smoked weed during his JHS days

Gospel musician says he wanted to be a rapper when he was in SHS



MOG Music wins Male Vocal Performance award twice



Raised in Tema Community 9, MOG Music, the first child of his parents, joined colleagues to seek spiritual assistance in their incessant quest to fight and defeat their counterparts from other communities.



This was during his final year in Junior High School. Although he was a gospel singer, he indulged in the act and had no feeling of guilt.



"There were fights between boys in various communities, we went to spiritualists who gave us rings. I was singing gospel songs at the time but I did that," MOG Music said in his interview on The Delay Show.

Aside from being involved in the exchanges, Nana Yaw Boakye, as the musician is known in real life said, he did drugs. Not only did he become a drug addict even at a tender age; but he was also a drunkard. In most instances, he combined the drugs and alcohol.



"I joined the area gang and we became like a family. This was at the blindside of my parents," he told host Deloris Frimpong Manso (delay).



"I met these guys after extra class hours, we go to the bush to smoke. My dad used to buy beer, so, I'd take some and head to the bush."



The turning point was when he gained admission to Adisadel College, a school he targeted not for academic excellence but to become a rapper.



"I went to Adisco purposely to be a rapper because I got to know the school trained most of the best rappers in the country. My dream of being a rapper and a womaniser was on course at Form 1. Form 2, I accepted Christ," MOG Music recalled.

Now a member of Royalhouse Chapel International, MOG Music is a contemporary gospel musician with laurels to his credit. He has won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Male Vocal Performance on two consecutive occasions- 2020 and 2022.







