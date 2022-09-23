Why Medikal has been dragged into Davido and Dammy Krane’s feud

Medikal (middle) has been dragged into Davido (right) and Dammy Krane's beef

Medikal appears to be having a hard time exonerating himself after he has been dragged into a feud between Nigerian singers, Dammy Krane and Davido.

The Ghanaian rapper has suffered a lot of attacks from Davido’s fans on Twitter after it somewhat appeared that he is in support of Dammy Krane in the ongoing fight.



Prior to this development, social media users woke up to the news of Dammy Krane pulling out proofs and claiming that Davido owes him some amount of money.



The Nigerian singer claims that Davido has failed to pay him for co-writing one of his songs since 2017.



“My Blooda Davido, run the check. I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, but no response. We no gats dey get this convo here,” Dammy Krane wrote on Twitter.



The song in question, ‘Pere’, featured American hip-hop stars, Rae Sremmurd and Young Thug.

In a series of rants on Twitter, Dammy Krane took a step further to share a screenshot of Davido’s earlier tweet where he acknowledged that he (Dammy) indeed helped in writing that particular song.



“Shout out to Dammy_krane!! Co-wrote the hook of ‘PERE’ with me!!” The tweet read.







Dammy Krane who seems to have been pissed with Davido’s silence has released a diss track directed at the 30 BG boss, which features Medikal.



The track titled “Pay me” has since triggered Davido’s fans who have lambasted Medikal for involving himself in the ongoing beef.

Medikal who appears to have had enough of the backlashes has, however, taken to Twitter to disassociate himself from the feud.



According to him, that particular track with Dammy Krane was released long ago and perhaps the Nigerian singer saw this moment as the perfect timing to release it.



Medikal retweeted the diss song and wrote:



“I’m not in support with your beef or whatsoever you have going on with David, this song was recorded years ago my guy.”



Davido, on the other hand, is yet to speak on the issue.

Read the post below:







