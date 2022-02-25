Why Medikal intends to buy a horse

Medikal finds means to avoid paying for fuel

Medikal finds means to avoid paying for fuel

Fuel attendant updates Medikal on E-Levy



Some celebrities kick against E-Levy



While passengers will from Saturday, February 26, 2022, pay more in transport fare due to the hike in fuel prices, many car owners like, Medikal, are thinking of 'escape' routes.



Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, has cried over the hike in fuel prices which has drastically increased over two times in 2022.



According to the artiste in a video that was spotted on various social media platforms, he will buy a horse to avoid paying more for fuel.



The ‘stubborn academy’ crooner didn't assumed that the fuel hike was because of the E-Levy. He was, however, corrected by the fuel attendant who told him the E-Levy was yet to be passed.

Medikal joined celebrities like Lydia Forson, Gyadu Blay Ambolley, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale among others who expressed their concerns with regards to the hike in fuel prices and the government's intention to introduce the E-Levy.



Ever since the announcement of the E-Levy was made on November 17, 2021, it has sparked a hot debate in the country with a majority of Ghanaians opposing it.



However, the ruling NPP government has stood its ground, making all attempts at convincing citizens to accept it.



In as much as the ruling party is pushing for it to be passed, certain celebrities have spoken up and have expressed their displeasure on various social media platforms and in interviews.



The proposed levy is a charge of 1.75% of the value of electronic transactions. It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances. The originator of the transactions will bear the charge except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient. There is an exemption for transactions up to GH¢100 ($16) per day.



