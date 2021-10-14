Why Nigeria will produce many young billionaires in 2022 – Rapper

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has revealed why Nigeria is set to produce billionaires in 2022 irrespective of the hardship being faced in the country currently.

The rapper made this known in a post via his Instagram account on Tuesday while reacting to the current rise in forex.



He pointed out that $2m is now N1 billion, going by the exchange rate obtainable in the market, adding that this will be of huge benefit to young guys who are currently investing in foreign currencies.



The rapper added that due to the current situation, from 2022 onward, there will be so many young billionaire Nigerians.

“So, currently 2 million in Nigeria is now 1 billion.



“Safe to say that there’s going to be many billionaires in Nigeria from 2022 onward,” he wrote.