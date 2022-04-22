Why Nollywood filmmakers still make money ritual movies - Actor, Chris Iheuwa

Nigerian actor, Chris Iheuwa

There have been growing concerns over the involvement of young Nigerians in ritual killings in the last four months with many blaming Nollywood movies for the menace.

Concerned about the ugly trend, the House of Representatives on February 9, declared a national emergency on ritual killings in Nigeria.



The House noted that while citizens of other countries are embracing science and technology, Nigerian youths are keenly focused on ritual killings.



Touching on the same issue, in February, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, directed the National Film and Video Censorship Board (NFVCB), to censor Nollywood movies to eschew money ritual content.



This was the premise of an interview with a foremost Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Chris Iheuwa, on Thursday, in Lagos.

Addressing the developments in Nollywood, the 51-year-old actor told PREMIUM TIMES that Nollywood movie storylines are derived from contemporary Nigerian societal issues.



“Nollywood storylines are dependent on what is trending at a particular point in time. If we take a look at the prevailing circumstances in Nigerian society, especially in recent times, we would discover the following; money rituals, abuse and insecurity are prevalent.”



Mr. Iheuwa also said these prevailing issues are also common in romantic movies, as they relate to reality.



He added that the scriptwriters are inspired by prevailing circumstances that are trending in society at a particular period.