Why Okraku Mantey observed a minute silence for TT at Kempinski event

The late Psalm Adjeteyfio

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, asked for a minute-silence to be observed for the late Psalm Adjeteyfio at an award event that took place late last week.

The event, the 2021 edition of Ghana Beverage Awards took place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.



In delivering his comments to the audience, Okraku Mantey lauded the role beverage industry players had played in improving and sustaining the arts industry.



"On this note, for some reasons I will like us to go a minute-silence for Mr. Psalm Adjeteyfio," a request the audience granted.



The Deputy Minister explained his request: "So, for those of you who are wondering why I said a minute silence for Mr. Palm Adjeteyfio a.k.a. TT. Years ago he became popular through a TV programme called Taxi Driver and that programme was sponsored by Club Beer.



"And so it is your industry that actually made Taxi Driver and made the late Psalm Adjeteyfio who he was before he passed," he added.

The organizers of the event, Global Media Alliance, and partners gathered to award the major players in the industry.



The scheme, first launched in 2017, continues to provide an interactional platform for industry players and relevant stakeholders.



Watch his submissions below from 1:35 minutes mark onwards:



