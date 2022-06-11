Why Samini was called out on social media

Dancehall artiste, Samini

Samini shares bitter encounter with a 'gateman'

Popular singer exposes man who denied him access to UG



Twitter users grill dancehall singer



Dancehall musician Samini, on Saturday morning, run to his Twitter platform to name and shame a male security man stationed at the University of Ghana electronic tollbooth.



According to the dancehall singer, the young man turned him down, after several attempts to convince him to allow him pass without his e-card. This led him to record and expose him after his pleas fell on deaf ears.



Samini in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb explained that he forgot to grab his card after swapping vehicles that morning but did everything possible to explain to the security man on duty to have mercy and allow him to pass.

It took another "sensible" security personnel to finally let him go after wasting his time.



"I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars. Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass ...come and see Chairman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me," the singer tweeted.



Samini's action has however attracted backlash from some concerned Ghanaians who argued that the gentleman was only doing his job and didn't deserve such humiliation, adding that he had no right to record and shame him on his platform.



A Twitter handler @Nanakay90170612 rebuked the musician for attempting to have his way. He quizzed: "Why is he yawa guy whilst he is doing his job that put food on his table, or you think because you are samini so he can't do his job?"



Another @Kingsely50's comment under the said post read: "I love your music and all buh this is below the bar. What you are doing mmom bi yawa."

A third, @Hairicanematic added that Samini only sought to bully the security personnel because of his status. "This is unnecessary he is just doing his job, what were you expecting? That your fame will be your pass?" he quizzed.







Checkout some reactions below:





I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars.Unfortunately I switched cars and left my pass ..come and see Chirman of gatemen association ooo .Let’s make him popular eeh .The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do alll.????eventually some sensible security come to beg Chirman for me???? pic.twitter.com/TQFJXOhlK5 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 10, 2022

Samini too I shock give am waa. So he thought he will post the video on his socials and we will attack the security guard for not allowing him to pass without a card or what ? Or because he thinks he is famous or what? Bro let the law work, you can’t do this in UK! — Dr. Sneaker Nyame???????????????? (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) June 11, 2022

Samini thought posting that video will make people say “he’s a celebrity so the guy should have allowed him” but dem dey drag am rather ???????????? — OMDs Eugene ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) June 11, 2022

Haha, you can't be serious.



The rules should be broken for you because you are samini?



Let's get serious. — Outis???????? (@Mamagbovi) June 11, 2022

ebi rn awatch Samini ein video he post, so your man no no say he dirty ein body? ( shout to Omar Sterling, that ein tweet about Celebrity will always remain golden!) — __Desmond???? (@believe_desmond) June 11, 2022

Yo, this be how we spoil this country with our sense of 'entitlement' ... u no go fii do this for US, Canada , UK... No Pass, No Entry that's the rule.. assuming everyone comes to the gate with this same shitty excuse...he was just doing his job! You're wrong! — Carlo (@mrcarlo_1) June 11, 2022