Why Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ was removed from some streaming platforms

On July 3, 2023, it was reported that Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’, which was released on June 28, 2023, had been removed from some major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The song was released by the rapper as a way of telling his side of the story, when it was revealed in Yvonne Nelson’s memoir that Yvonne Nelson got pregnant for him and the rapper opted for an abortion.



After several Ghanaians had listened to the song, a lot of them attacked the rapper for his choice of words in the song. They added that Sarkodie should have had a little respect for the woman he was once in a relationship with.



Therefore, since the news spread that ‘Try Me’ has been removed from some streaming platforms, some people jumped to the conclusion that the song was removed due to its harsh lyrics and stolen beat.



MOG Beatz, the producer behind Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ has come to clear the air and, in a post, shared on his Twitter page, he explained that someone uploaded the song instead of its original version shortly after its release on Apple Music & Spotify, adding that the said imposter was earning a lot of money from his misdeed.



He went on to say that their attention has been drawn to it and the Sarkcess team is working to resolve the issue.

“This guy uploaded the song right after it was leaked... the guy cash out saa Apple Music and Spotify figa say e be the rightful owner... The Sarkcess team is working on taking it down ASAP. Continue streaming on all other platforms”, he tweeted.



