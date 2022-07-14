0
Menu
Entertainment

Why Shatta Wale broke up with Elfreda after a few months of dating

Shatta Wale Elfreda Breakup Red .png Shatta Wale planting a kiss on Elfreda's cheeks

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale brags about providing his ex-lovers with a good life

Shatta revisits his love life with Elfreda

Popular singer says he is quick to apologize to his lovers

Shatta Wale has blamed his breakup with Elfreda on her lack of ability to handle "entertainment stuff".

Speaking on the circumstances that led to his breakup with the lady he flaunted on social media earlier this year, Shatta Wale told radio presenter, Andy Dosty, that his ex-lover didn't understand how the industry worked.

This marked the beginning of their woes coupled with constant misunderstandings and complaints which he tagged as "women talk".

"Elfreda was into my business (Shaxi). She likes business and I like girls who think like that, but you know, entertainment things and stuff.

"We went to the US like twice before people spotted us in the private jet...we had relationship problems; you can be with a woman and before you realize, she is gone...'I am tired' and those kinds of women talk," Shatta lamented.



PDO/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Related Articles: