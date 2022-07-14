Why Shatta Wale broke up with Elfreda after a few months of dating

Shatta Wale planting a kiss on Elfreda's cheeks

Shatta Wale brags about providing his ex-lovers with a good life

Shatta revisits his love life with Elfreda



Popular singer says he is quick to apologize to his lovers



Shatta Wale has blamed his breakup with Elfreda on her lack of ability to handle "entertainment stuff".



Speaking on the circumstances that led to his breakup with the lady he flaunted on social media earlier this year, Shatta Wale told radio presenter, Andy Dosty, that his ex-lover didn't understand how the industry worked.



This marked the beginning of their woes coupled with constant misunderstandings and complaints which he tagged as "women talk".

"Elfreda was into my business (Shaxi). She likes business and I like girls who think like that, but you know, entertainment things and stuff.



"We went to the US like twice before people spotted us in the private jet...we had relationship problems; you can be with a woman and before you realize, she is gone...'I am tired' and those kinds of women talk," Shatta lamented.







PDO/BB