Why Smallgod never sings on his songs or feature in his music videos

Music lovers who are big fans of Smallgod have never heard his voice on any of his hit songs or ever seen him feature in his world-class music videos.

According to the Ghanaian music producer and songwriter, his aim is to provide a platform for artistes to shine, adding that he doesn't have the 'sweet' voice to sing but instead, he does all the behind the scene job, right from song writing, beat making to producing his song.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni, he explained that he takes part in the creation of his songs.



"It is like DJ Khaled, what does he do? Same with the producers, you create the beat and you direct what artiste goes in there, you are like the executive producer. You do everything with them and you make it happen. It is your song featuring them. I didn't sing but I was part of the creation, I was part of the writing and beat making and all those things.



"It might not be your voice but you are there. DJ Khaled is dropping, you can hear him scream 'We the best music'," he said.



Popular among his songs are 'Gidi Gidi' which features Black Sherif and Tory Lanez; 'Let Them Know' featuring Tiwa Savage and Kwesi Arthur; 'Falling' with KiDi and Darkoo and his drill song titled "Sinner" which featured O'Kenneth, Kwaku DMC, and Headie One and LP2Loose.



Throwing more light on his style of music, Smallgod had this to say: "It is not my shine, it is the artiste who is supposed to shine not me. The artistes are singing, they are dancing, it is their shine. It is not for me to come and say, I want to take the shine...it is their platform so they enjoy it."





Watch the full episode of Talkertainment below:











