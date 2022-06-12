Why Tyler Perry, Stevie Wonder, Chappelle, Kendrick Lamar are crazy about Ghana

These global personalities have shown great love for Ghana

Africa is the world’s goldmine today for many reasons including its economic viability, its youthful population and also for its great wealth of natural resources, but in Ghana – the country nicknamed the gateway to Africa, more and more world giants are falling madly falling in love with it for special purposes.

Recent government interventions such as the Year of Return of 2019, which brought as many as 1.1 million people to Ghana as compared to the 956,372 in 2018, as stated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is a huge factor that cannot be denied in this new craze.



And perhaps, that is why the likes of Tyler Perry and Kendrick Lamar have gone crazy about the West African country lately, investing their time and resources to it.



In this GhanaWeb feature, we take a look at the things that some of these global giants are doing, or have done in Ghana that confirms their love and respect for the country.



Tyler Perry

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and other delegations, recently said they are in talks with Tyler Perry Studios to consider a possible establishment of a modern film studio in Ghana, West Africa.



Tyler Perry Studios owned by successful American actor and playwriter, Tyler Perry, is considered one of the biggest in the world and covers 330-acre land in Atlanta.



According to the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, the GIPC has already started the engagement with hopes that when the deal pulls through, the local movie industry will receive a massive facelift through the film studio, first of its kind.



“We are pitching to the Tyler Perry team to consider Ghana if they have to build a studio outside the USA, that is the conversation now. The business development manager met the team and because of this conversation, she is coming to Ghana next month,” Mr Okraku-Mantey disclosed on Showbiz A to Z.

Stevie Wonder



In February 2021, the legendary visually-impaired singer and pianist, Stevie Wonder, hinted that he will soon relocate to Ghana.



Speaking on Oprah Winfrey's show, 'The Oprah Conversation’, he emphatically stated that he did not want his descendants to have to deal with racial injustice.



“I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana,” he told Oprah. “I’m going to do that. I’m going to move permanently to Ghana,” he said.

“Because I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children’s having to say ‘Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. What kind of sh*t is that?” the singer quizzed.



Dave Chappelle



A report by travelnoire.com, it indicated that Dave Chappelle, American stand-up comedian and actor, seems to want to follow in the footsteps of Stevie Wonder in relocating to Ghana.



“Now those in the room that knows Stevie personally he’s said this thing many times through the years that we’ve known him. But this last time he said it, what he said was ‘I am moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected more’, that’s almost exactly the phrase he used,” said Chappelle when he had a conversation with Naomi Campbell on her podcast.

Kendrick Lamar



The American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, was in the country a few weeks ago where he held his album listening party in Ghana.



The big news came after Kendrick announced the release date of his fifth studio album, 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'.



His time in Ghana was characterized by a lot of interesting stories from ordinary people who encountered him.