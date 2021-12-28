Why Van Vicker gifted grilled chicken in traffic over three days

The activation lasted for three days and with three days tasting at his vantastic_grill near 18 Junction, Spintex Road.

According to the actor who doubles as the CEO of the Vantastic restaurant, he decided to embark on this traffic campaign to give people the opportunity to taste food from his vantastic_grill and also create a buzz for the brand.



Van Vicker stated that one of the reasons he started the restaurant is to provide healthy food so giving free food this season is a way to highlight that grilled food is a healthier choice than fried food.



He concluded that everyone should eat healthy and live better.

“Remember fried chicken has more calories than grilled chicken. Eat healthy and live better.”



Watch the video of his donation below:



