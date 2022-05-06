0
Why Virgil Abloh is trending on Twitter months after his death

Virgil Ablohh.jfif The late Virgil Abloh

Fri, 6 May 2022

Jay Bhad releases a song titled 'Virgil Abloh'

Tweeps congratulate Jay Bhad on latest release

Virgil Abloh succumbs to cancer

In November 2021, the world was hit with news of the passing of Virgil Abloh, fashion trailblazer, creator of Off-White and the head of Louis Vuitton men's wear who battled cancer.

41-year-old Abloh, according to a statement shared on his social media account, died after a two-year battle with “a rare, aggressive form of cancer” called cardiac angiosarcoma.

Six months on and the first African-American designer for Louis Vuitton is trending on Twitter, occupying the second spot on Ghana trends.

This is because Jay Bhad, a member of the Asakaa Boys has released a song to honour the memory of the late fashion designer.

During his days on earth, Abloh put the spotlight on Kumerica, a movement from Kumasi which was started by the Asakaa Boys. Abloh interviewed Kumerica’s Kwaku DMC on episode 5 of ‘Televised Radio’ – an Apple Music show, courting the world’s attention for the group.

Abloh also supported some Kumasi-based musicians including Amerado.



Here are a few reactions to the song Jay Bhad released.









