Why a relationship between an educated and uneducated person can’t work – Actress

Unhappy Couple.png File photo of a couple caught in a misunderstanding

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, has argued that , June 5, 2023a

relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

The reality TV star stated this via her official Twitter page on Tuesday.

According to her, if a person dates someone that isn’t within their mental wavelength, then there would be total anarchy.

She tweeted: “A relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

“Education shapes your reasoning, communication skills and generally your orientation. It’s not pride, if you date someone that isn’t within your mental wavelength, you will lose your mind!.”

However, the post has since been up for discussion by netizens who either side with it or disagree.

