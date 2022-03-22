Why are Ghanaians complaigning about E-Levy? - Actor Emmanuel Yeboah quizzes

Emmanuel Yeboah, Kumawood actor

Source: Akua Asaa, Contributor

There have been records of protest and ongoing debates from all walks of life since the Ghana government announced the passing of a New Electronic Levy (E-Levy) on 17th November, 2021.

The New Electronic Levy which was set to have taken effect on February 1st, 2022 was to raise enough domestic revenue to save a distressed economy has rather stirred up controversy among Ghanaians.



People from all walks of life have come out publicly to share their opinions on the pressing issue.



We run into Kumawood Actor and filmmaker Emmanuel Yeboah, also known in the showbiz world as Kobby Jumper on a set at Ejisu Essienepong, and we asked for his take on the E-Levy brouhaha.



The Gentle Jack Actor answered in the affirmative that the E-levy is a good initiative and referred to how the systems in the developed countries work and how they made everything beautiful through taxes, so he believes tax is good but the government should take a critical look at the initiative again:

“I accept tax is good, all over the world, when we travel we see how they have developed their countries with taxes. So E-levy is a good thing but it’s up to the government to do it well, if maybe the percentage-wise is too high, then they should reduce it and make it very low just to let Ghanaians have a breathing space” He said.



The hunk Actor, Bobie of the Yantah TV series fame went ahead and asked why Ghanaians are opposing the government’s E-levy initiative when they have been paying it already?



“Already we are paying 1% to the network providers but we are not complaining, so why are they complaining against the government’s own? I think the percentage should be reduced, I think then people will then understand the E-levy because all over the world is there, even the African countries have it” He told Akua Asaa Blog.



The Actor has featured in movies and TV series like Yantah, Heroes Of Africa(Teeth Quarshie), Odasani (currently on UTV) Ebola, Behind the Manson walls (with Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Kafui Danku, Toosweet Anan etc,) Se Asa,’ Sankofa, etc.