‘Why are you getting emotional’ - Delay probes Sarkodie on his relationship status in a 2015 interview

Ghanaian TV show host, Delay

Sarkodie's interview with popular Ghanaian TV host Delay in 2015 took an emotional turn as the host probed into the rapper's involvement with someone in the entertainment industry.

When Delay asked about the possibility of the lady Sarkodie disclosed being in a relationship with during his interview in the industry, the rapper's initial response was firm and unwavering.



He stated, "I can say for a fact with you that I have never had anything to do with anyone on TV."



His straightforward answer left no room for ambiguity, reinforcing his commitment to keeping his personal life out of the public domain.



As the interview progressed, Delay delved deeper, questioning Sarkodie about his emotional state and why he was almost on the verge of fuming.



She observed his unease and sought to understand the underlying reasons behind it.

Sarkodie, slightly taken aback, refuted the notion that he was becoming emotional and asserted, "Don't try to be... I know what you are trying to do, but I am not getting emotional."



Sarkodie went on to explain the significance of maintaining a certain level of privacy, particularly when it comes to his personal relationships.



He expressed that sharing details about his private life was a departure from his public persona and allowed him to maintain a sense of identity and separation.



He revealed, "That is the only time I feel like I am Michael because at least people have an idea of how old I am, though they are wrong, people have an idea of the kind of person I am though they might be wrong."



He emphasized that his personal life served as a private sanctuary, and he preferred to keep it separate from his public persona.

In response to Delay's observation that being in the industry meant it was no longer just about him, Sarkodie affirmed his agency in making decisions regarding his personal life. He retorted, "I decide."



This interview has resurfaced following Yvonne's claim that Sarkodie refused to accept responsibility for her pregnancy in 2010, making her decide to abort the child.



The account was captured in her memoir 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' which was launched on June 18, 2023.



In a chapter titled 'Abortion,' Yvonne Nelson disclosed a significant event from 2010, shedding light on a moment when she became pregnant for the rapper but faced his refusal to take responsibility, ultimately leading to her decision to have an abortion.



In an excerpt from Yvonne Nelson's book, she shared her emotional journey: "I went for a pregnancy test with Karen, fully aware of what it meant for a sexually active woman like me to miss her monthly flow. When the test result was ready, I lacked the strength to open it. Karen did and revealed the verdict."

"Under normal circumstances, I would have laughed it off, sparking lively conversations and jokes. But this was different. It was a grave piece of information that could turn my world upside down. I wasn't solely responsible for the situation, so I reached out to the man whose seed had impregnated me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a well-known Ghanaian musician better known as Sarkodie."







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:

















ADA/BB