Why are you not promoting highlife? – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley questions Ghanaian musicians

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Legendary highlife musician and curator of Ghana’s cultural music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has questioned present and up-and-coming musicians about their lack of interest in promoting highlife music on the global market.

In an interview with Simply Showbiz, Ambolley expressed his disappointment in Ghanaian musicians propagating foreign genres. He cited that this tangent they have chosen to toe would gradually smoother the Ghanaian identity in the music industry.



“I don’t think that we’ve been able to hold on to our heritage because highlife is our culture. It’s our identity, and it’s our heritage. The younger ones, coming now, are not enduring highlife. They are playing more dancehall and other kinds of things because they think that that’s what is happening.



"We have to be real to ourselves because we are a people of culture. We have identification that we have to allow the world to see. So that our culture will be out there because culture is something that brings in income if it’s well placed and well done. But it looks like we’ve overlooked that, thinking that it’s just only a form of entertainment. It doesn’t sit well because every country has its music, so what is ours?”

Aggrieved Gyedu-Blay Ambolley advocated for a conscious effort from all to ensure the successful passage of our Ghanaian music onto future generations.



“The younger ones are doing dancehall, is that what we are going to sit down and become our heritage? Aside from us, who are the older generational musicians that we know, we took this from our ancestors. So highlife hasn’t been held on. And I think it doesn’t speak well for our country,” he lamented.