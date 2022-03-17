Why award-winning Jeremie left the media space

Mainstream media personality, Jeremie Van-Garshong

Jeremie asserts she is on the road to rediscovering herself

Ghanaians got used to my voice, Jeremie



Jeremie leaves radio after 15 years



Radio and television personality Jeremie Van-Garshong, has said becoming a broadcaster was not an aim she envisaged whiles growing up.



According to her, she has always dreamt of being a lawyer and that becoming a broadcaster was not part of her initial plans.



“Growing up, all I wanted to do was to become a great lawyer. Radio and television were not part of the plan, but I found myself doing it for 15 years.

“Radio will always be a passion because it was the foundation through which I was discovered,” the articulate on-air media personality said on Graphic Showbiz.



However, Jeremie has said taking a break was needed to rediscover herself due to the impact she wants to make on the globe.



“Ghanaians got used to my voice due to radio so it will always be my home, but I discovered a part of me that can impact the world, which is life coaching.



“Fifteen years on air is a long time to gift my energy and time, but I felt it was time to rediscover myself, which is exactly what I did,” she said.



Meanwhile, the eloquent broadcaster has said her break from broadcasting was to heed her calling as a life coach.

“So, taking a break from radio was to make time and rediscover myself. Who is Jeremie outside radio or TV? I took a break to get to know me better. I felt I had given so much of me to everybody else and I needed to pour back to myself and to do that, I needed to take a break.



“I needed to know what else I could do, and I found out life coaching has been the calling,” she concluded,” she added.



Jeremie in her 15 years’ service to mainstream media worked with Vibe FM, YFM, Live FM, and 4Syte TV.