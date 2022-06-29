Why can't you also 'do things' to get a mansion like Jackie Appiah? - Vicky Zugah shades critics

Video of Jackie Appiah's mansion surfaces online

Vicky Zugah dares Jackie's critics



Jackie says it took her years to be successful



Vicky Zugah has challenged people who claim that her colleague, Jackie Appiah, acquired her wealth through ill means to do the same if it is indeed the easiest way out.



According to the actress and television host, she finds it incomprehensible that Jackie's mansion has been associated with sponsorship from some unnamed "big men" who critics claim are responsible for her extravagant lifestyle.



Vicky, responding to internet trolls under a post made by actor Prince David Osei, dared naysayers to also follow suit, and erect a mansion that can be compared to the standard of Jackie's luxury home.

Clapping back at critics who have always downgraded the effort and hard work of female celebrities in Ghana, Vicky wrote: "If “she did things,” then they should also go and do things and build mansions eh or? It’s sad how bitter this generation is SMH."



Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah has expressed her gratitude to her colleagues who have had her back amidst the backlash from a section of the public who had questioned her source of funding.



In a comment to her friend, she wrote: " Love you all."



Speaking in an interview with Hammer Nti back in May 2022, the celebrated actress intimated that she has been in the film industry for years and has worked hard to afford the life she is living.



"I don't pressure anyone. I worked for it. It didn't come easily. I have used many years to get to where I have gotten to right now," the award-winning actress explained.

Also reacting to the conversation on Jackie's mansion, one of her old friends, Randy Abbey, a media personality, has disclosed that it took the actress a decade to complete her dream home.



"Are you saying acting is the only thing she [Jackie] does? The fact that she hasn't told you the things she does apart from acting, does not mean that's the only thing she does. You see that building you showed, nine years ago I was there with Samira and Jackie at the site. She started this thing ten years ago, this house. Nine years ago, I was there with Samira and her," Randy disclosed on Metro TV.



