'Why didn’t you fire him?' - Imade queries Davido

Nigerian Singer Davido And Imade Nigerian singer Davido and daughter Imade

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian superstar singer Davido's daughter, Imade Adeleke, made news after she jokingly asked her father for the immediate sack of his logistic manager, Israel DMW.

In a viral video posted on Thursday morning, the music star’s daughter was seen with Davido’s aide both playing with a white boy, while Davido was making the video, and then, Imade asked the shocking question.

"Daddy, why did you not fire him?" Imade queried.

Israel then promptly replied by saying that the reason is that her dad is a good man.

He said; "Because he is a good man, he is a good man, if he fires me, what do you want me to eat?"

Sharing the video, Davido joked in the caption that Everybody has come to realize that “Israel no well.”

Israel DMW is recognized to be one of the many aides attached to music star Davido. He has been described to be the artiste’s logistics manager.

Source: mynigeria.com
